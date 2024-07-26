Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $54.50 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

