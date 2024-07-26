Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $62.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $62.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,875.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,029,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,202 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,933.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.