China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 347.7% in July

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 347.7% from the June 30th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 636,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $9.38.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
