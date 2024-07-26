China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 347.7% in July

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, an increase of 347.7% from the June 30th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. 636,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

