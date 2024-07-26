Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $166.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.67.

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.77 on Monday. Chevron has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $290.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

