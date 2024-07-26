Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CELH. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.51.

Celsius Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CELH opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

