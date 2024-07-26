Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

CLS stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. Celestica has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Celestica by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

