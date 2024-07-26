CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Reaches $27.14 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,185.69 or 0.99979864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00068483 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03619274 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,825,197.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

