CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $24.50 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.