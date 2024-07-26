CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 30th

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CBFV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

