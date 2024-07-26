Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Down to $59.81

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.81, but opened at $57.00. Carter’s shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 187,583 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Carter’s Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,145.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,916,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

