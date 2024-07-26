Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.70

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.70 and last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 124699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Carter's Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter's

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Carter’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,229,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $45,011,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

