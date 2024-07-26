Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.68.

Shares of CS opened at C$8.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 239,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

