Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of CPLP opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $925.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

