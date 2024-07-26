Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDW. B. Riley lowered Redwire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research upped their target price on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Redwire Stock Performance

Redwire stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.97. Redwire has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.23.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,077,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

