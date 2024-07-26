Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$2.75 at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.80.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$0.95 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

