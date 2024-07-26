Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded by Stephens to Hold

Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CNR opened at C$156.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$166.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.77. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

