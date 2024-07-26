CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 262 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.10% of Lear worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Trading Up 3.7 %

LEA opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

