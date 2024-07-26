CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 21,245 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Twilio by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $46,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,963,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

