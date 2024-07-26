CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 628,084 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

