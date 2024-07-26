CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,547 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.11% of Match Group worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Match Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 943,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,300,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Match Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.