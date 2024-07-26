CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 195 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 19,044.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David raised its holdings in WEX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

