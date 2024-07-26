CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 7,016 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.20% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

