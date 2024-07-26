Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$26.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.91.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$23.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.10.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13. In other Eldorado Gold news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$4,100,183.13. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.