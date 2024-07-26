Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$16.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.49.

Shares of LUN opened at C$13.99 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.84. The firm has a market cap of C$10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 189.47%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

