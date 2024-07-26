Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Lowered to $338.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $341.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $258.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.83. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

