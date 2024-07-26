BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Raised by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 762,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.48. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

