Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 349,100.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 113,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $52.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.