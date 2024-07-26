Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.04

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1121608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,961,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,603,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,353 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 907,157 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

