Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT at $5.49

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.33 on Friday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $97,800,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 147,435 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Plug Power by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,344 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

