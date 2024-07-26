Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

