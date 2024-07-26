Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) to Issue GBX 4.50 Dividend

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Breedon Group Stock Performance

BREE stock opened at GBX 416.50 ($5.39) on Friday. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 302.90 ($3.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 431.50 ($5.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.76.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood bought 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.75 ($38,799.47). In related news, insider Amit Bhatia purchased 1,250,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £4,812,500 ($6,224,133.47). Also, insider Rob Wood purchased 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £29,999.75 ($38,799.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,360,909 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,975. Insiders own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.