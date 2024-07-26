Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

BDN opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $857.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -49.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

