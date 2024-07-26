Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 350,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $868.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

