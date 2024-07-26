Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

