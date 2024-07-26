Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.29.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $270.52. 295,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,897. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

