Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $344.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.93.

SAM traded up $10.62 on Friday, reaching $281.14. 17,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.05. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $254.40 and a 52-week high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

