Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Stock Price Up 2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Blue Prism Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.
About Blue Prism Group
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Prism Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.