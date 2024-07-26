Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,581.68

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and $3,581.68 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00075676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009106 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.28 or 0.44243910 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

