BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

BMRN stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,348,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.