Beldex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $638,642.09 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Beldex has a total market cap of $321.04 million and $638,642.09 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.75 or 0.04821768 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00042017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,991,177 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,291,177 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

