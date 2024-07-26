Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 11,904 shares.The stock last traded at $84.65 and had previously closed at $83.70.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bel Fuse stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. ( NASDAQ:BELFA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.