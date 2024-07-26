BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$48.00 at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upgraded BCE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.38.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$45.86 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$42.58 and a 1 year high of C$58.10. The firm has a market cap of C$41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.81%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

