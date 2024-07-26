Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 659,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 456,955 shares.The stock last traded at $15.78 and had previously closed at $17.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 403,062 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,817,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,602,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 273,484 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

