Barclays Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $12.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

