Bank of America Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $165.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cormark raised TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.47.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $156.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.53. TFI International has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments raised its position in TFI International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

