Bank of America Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $133.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.46.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $97.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 104.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

