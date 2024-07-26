Bank of America Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $223.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $202.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.94.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $209.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

