BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $84.50 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

BancFirst Trading Up 2.7 %

BANF opened at $108.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $110.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,142,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $2,495,242. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BancFirst by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $297,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in BancFirst by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 180.4% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

