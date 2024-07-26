AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.80.

AZZ Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. AZZ has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

