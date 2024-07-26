Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,049 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,437,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,224,000 after purchasing an additional 131,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 87,714 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,064,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,196. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.